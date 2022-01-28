UrduPoint.com

Shibli Condemns Manhandling Of Peaceful Protesters In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 01:09 PM

Shibli condemns manhandling of peaceful protesters in Sindh

Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday strongly condemned for Sindh police for use of force and brutal-handling of the peaceful protesters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday strongly condemned for Sindh police for use of force and brutal-handling of the peaceful protesters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers in Karachi.

Speaking in the Senate on a point of order, he said, "We strongly condemn police action against the peaceful protesters of MQM-P." He said the Sindh police's action reminded the Model Town Lahore incident in which innocent people were killed.

He said it seemed that the PPP was no more the party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as now it was known as the party of Asif Ali Zardari.

The minister asked the Pakistan Peoples Party to tender apology to the MQM-P for the brutal action against the MQM-workers.

He held the PML-N and PPP responsible for weakening the national economy, adding that it was unfortunate that both the parties used the country's resources for their personal interests and making assets.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Senate MQM Police Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PAL to organize "Muzakra" on 31 January

PAL to organize "Muzakra" on 31 January

1 minute ago
 KP Govt changes NEQS for vehicular emission

KP Govt changes NEQS for vehicular emission

1 minute ago
 Massacre of Muslims, India's ploy to change IOK's ..

Massacre of Muslims, India's ploy to change IOK's demography: Speakers

1 minute ago
 Collins looking for 'the zone' to deny Barty Austr ..

Collins looking for 'the zone' to deny Barty Australian Open title

1 minute ago
 Senate offers Fateha for security personnel martyr ..

Senate offers Fateha for security personnel martyred in Kech

5 minutes ago
 House of Oud – Now in Pakistan

House of Oud – Now in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>