Shibli Condolences With PDM On Failure Of Gathering People For Protest Rally

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:13 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday expressed condolence with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership on failure of gathering their workers and supporters for protest rally in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The people were not supporting and participating in the PDM political power shows as it was holding the gatherings to save their corruption and to gain vested interests, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken funding from its party workers and other foreign donors through banking verification, authentication and notifies process. The PTI had furnished and submitted all the details of foreign donors in ECP as it had already provided the Names of 40,000 donors in the foreign funding case, he added.

He said there was no harm to get funds for NIML University and Shaukat Khanam cancer hospital. The decision in foreign funding would be given by the ECP but not PDM leadership, he added.

Shibli Faraz said it was responsibility of the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to disclose the names of expatriates who had remitted funds to them.

Both the political parties had obtained foreign funds from corruption mafia and also rewarded them during their regimes, he said, adding that they (Political Parties) had utilized the amount for money laundering as well.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N bigwigs had got the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from dictator and badly damaged the country's integrity.

