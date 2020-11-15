Shibli condoles death of mother of Senator Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Ameer Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq.

In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.