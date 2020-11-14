UrduPoint.com
Shibli Condoles Demise Of Arshad Waheed

Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:38 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said services of Arshad Waheed in the field of journalism will be remembered for a long time to come.

The journalists and media workers working on the frontlines were our heroes, he added.

