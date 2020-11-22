UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Condoles Demise Of Mother Of Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Shibli condoles demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

6 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

51 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

51 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.