Shibli condoles demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss with fortitude.