Shibli condoles demise of PTI GB President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of President Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf Gilgit Baltistan Jaffer Shah.

In his message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Jaffer Shah was a decent and ideological person and a precious asset of the party.