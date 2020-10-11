UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Condoles Demise Of PTI GB President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Shibli condoles demise of PTI GB President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of President Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf Gilgit Baltistan Jaffer Shah.

In his message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Jaffer Shah was a decent and ideological person and a precious asset of the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

UAE leads Arab region in COVID Economic Recovery I ..

6 minutes ago

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts decision issuing Decree ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Departmen ..

2 hours ago

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.