UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Condoles Demise Of Saleem Asmi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:29 PM

Shibli condoles demise of Saleem Asmi

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Saleem Asmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Saleem Asmi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said today journalism was deprived of a bright star.

His services for journalism and for the protection of rights of journalists will be remembered for a long time to come, Shibli added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Family Sad

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 1,295 reco ..

15 minutes ago

GPKSC President urges believers to strictly follow ..

16 seconds ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets first Emiratis ..

30 minutes ago

Three gangs arrested, 50 motorcycles,12 cars recov ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistan stands with quake-hit Turkish nation offe ..

21 seconds ago

Ivory Coast president seeks third term in tense vo ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.