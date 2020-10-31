Shibli condoles demise of Saleem Asmi

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Saleem Asmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Saleem Asmi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said today journalism was deprived of a bright star.

His services for journalism and for the protection of rights of journalists will be remembered for a long time to come, Shibli added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.