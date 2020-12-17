ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior reporter of Hum news Tariq Mehmood, who died after contracting Covid-19.

In a condolence message, the minister said Tariq Mehmood was a nice man and hardworking reporter.

The minister sympathised with the family of the deceased and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage and fortitute to the bereaved family to bear the irreperable loss with fortitude.