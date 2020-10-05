UrduPoint.com
Shibli Congratulates Imran Khan On Birthday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Shibli congratulates Imran Khan on birthday

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday congratulated Imran Khan on his birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday congratulated Imran Khan on his birthday.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Imran Khan was the identity of Pakistan in the whole world.

His quality was that he stood up against challenges and difficult conditions, he said adding the Prime Minister set a strong foundation to resolve decades old issues.

The minister said, "Inshallah we will succeed under his courageous leadership."

More Stories From Pakistan

