Shibli Congratulates People Of Gilgit Baltistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Shibli congratulates people of Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday congratulated the people of Gilgit Baltistan on the completion of polling process for the region's assembly in an amicable and peaceful manner.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the transparent election process in which people including women and elders participated was shown by the media with its cameras.

He said the people of Gilgit Baltistan and media put a stop to the expected accusations of the opposition.

More Stories From Pakistan

