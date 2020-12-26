UrduPoint.com
Shibli Criticizes Fazl For Expelling Four Leaders From JUI-F

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Shibli criticizes Fazl for expelling four leaders from JUI-F

The Federal Minister for Information aand Broadcasting says that this act of the JUI-F Chief shows “dictatorship” in the party and

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz came down hard upon Jamiat Ulema-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for expelling four leaders from the party.

Shibli Faraz said that this decision of Maulana Fazlur rehman showed “dictatorship” in JUI-F.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister said that the leaders were ousted just for their criticism of party chief Maulana Fazl.

Shibli Faraz that said Maulana Fazlur Rehman who could not tolerate criticism from his own party leaders showed him how much democratic he in reality was.

“Whether this level of freedom of expression was there in JUI-F?,” he added.

