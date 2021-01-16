UrduPoint.com
Shibli Criticizes Opposition For Damaging Image, Efficiency Of Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Shibli criticizes opposition for damaging image, efficiency of institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday criticized the Opposition parties for damaging the image and efficiency of national institutions.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had ruled the country for three decades but no proper attention was paid to improve the performance of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and other organizations, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition parties particularly PPP and PML-N, had made political appointments of their people in PIA, PSM and other sectors of the country, he lamented. The misuse of powers and massive irregularities found in different entities was a major reason for set back, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said was taking hard decisions to bring reforms in the institutions for achieving better performance.

Commenting on PIA plane flying to Malaysian capital, Senator Shibli Faraz said: "Grounding plane at the airport was a strange matter."However, he said the Pak Embassy and a team of PIA are engaged in collecting details. The minister informed that in next two days, we will be able to disclose the details after inquiry. Castigating the PPP and PML-N last regimes, he said the leaders of Opposition benches are responsible for massive induction in PIA, PSM and other sectors. He added that out of the merit inductions, had damaged the moral image of the national institutions besides economy.

The ruling party, he said was taking all possible steps for restoring image and efficiency of the institutions through reform programs.

More Stories From Pakistan

