Shibli declares Ex PM as founder of corruption in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Ex Prime Minister and leader of PML-N Nawaz Sharif was founder of corruption in Pakistan.

The previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had made appointment of people without observing merit, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PPP and PML-N, were responsible for damaging the image of national institutions, he stated.

The opposition leaders, he said, had promoted political dynasty in Pakistan. He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was not involved in any corruption scandal. Commenting on liquefied natural gas (LNG) pacts, he said the PML-N, had signed agreements of LNG for fifteen years of period.

About resignation of opposition benches, he said the PPP, ruling in Sindh, would never resign on behest of PDM parties.

The information minister said that political parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had difference of opinion over matter of resignation. Criticizing the Chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was playing 'religious card' to gain personal interest. Senator Shibli Faraz said that prominent personalities in JUI had also expressed serious concerns over former Chairman Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

About performance of ruling party, he said it was the prerogative of Prime Minister to change the person for the purpose of better performance.