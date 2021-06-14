Shibli declares opposition as 'incompetent'

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the opposition parties have specific agenda in the parliament that based on vested interest as it was not seemed to be pro-people during the proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the opposition parties have specific agenda in the parliament that based on vested interest as it was not seemed to be pro-people during the proceedings.

"I never seen before such an 'incompetent' and 'sluggish' opposition." he said.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the country has been facing bankrupt situation when PTI government had sworn in.

A serious of Ehsas projects has been launched to upgrade the living standard of low income segment of the society, he said.

The minister said that Skilled Labour programme would be launched at local level to impart the training to youth, helping out jobs in labour market adding that the pressure of unemployment would be reduced through these projects.

He said that Petroleum products prices are still under control as compare to the neighboring states.

The minister said that per capita income has increased as compare to the previous regimes and more incentives allocated for poor peoples in this budget.