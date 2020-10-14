UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Declares Pakistan's HRCUN Membership As Diplomatic Achievement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:04 PM

Shibli declares Pakistan's HRCUN membership as diplomatic achievement

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan's membership to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (HRCUN) for the next three years was a matter of honour and a big diplomatic achievement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan's membership to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (HRCUN) for the next three years was a matter of honour and a big diplomatic achievement.

In a Tweet on social media platform, he said that the membership of Pakistan for this important forum was reflective of the growing confidence of the international community on Pakistan.

It was a clear proof that the world considered Pakistan as an advocate and protector of human rights, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Social Media

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Forces Destroyed Two S-300 ..

2 minutes ago

Germany installs space debris tracking radar

2 minutes ago

PTI leadership believes in democratic thinking: Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, EU Unlikely to Have Good Relations in Near ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Backs Improvement of Israeli Ties With Arab ..

10 minutes ago

World Food Day to be marked on Friday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.