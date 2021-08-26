ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said the people were satisfied with the three performance performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government was working efficiently for the development and progress of the country and masses.

The minister said the previous governments had ruined the national institutions while the PTI government was revamping and restructuring them in order to yield desirous results.

The reforms had been introduced in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to further streamline its system, he added.

He said the massive legislation had been done in the passage of 100 bills from the Parliament which was best forum to address the issue.

Shibli Faraz urged all the political parties to evolve consensus on the electronic voting machine (EVMs).