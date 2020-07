Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday denied rumours about departure of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

In a tweet the minister said: " Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar is going nowhere.

All speculations regarding his departure are mala fide and baseless."