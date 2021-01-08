UrduPoint.com
Shibli Directs Digitilisation Of Precious Music Heritage Of Local Languages

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday directed digitalization of precious music heritage of local languages specially Pubjabi, Sindhi, Balochi for the benefit of the coming generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday directed digitalization of precious music heritage of local languages specially Pubjabi, Sindhi, Balochi for the benefit of the coming generations.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Radio Pakistan's E- library of Pushto language music record, he said the progress and prosperity of a country was in preserving its national heritage. Radio should also digitilise the music heritage of other local languages also.

The music and lyrics of an entire epoch reflect the overall atmosphere of that time, he said adding the people would have easy access to Pushto songs through the E library. Radio Pakistan has the honour of entertaining the people belonging to all walks of life, since long.

He said, he was told during his Radio Pakistan Peshawar's visit that the Pushto music record was being digitilised to enable the coming generations to take benefit from it. Radio Pakistan Peshawar was the first radio station in which many towering personalities and legends performed.

He lauded the services of Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan, staff and hoped that they will preserve country's heritage.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ms Zahida Parveen, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan, and high ranking officials of Radio Pakistan were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Ambreen Jan highlighted the services rendered by literary figures of Pushto and musicians.

More Stories From Pakistan

