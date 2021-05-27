UrduPoint.com
Shibli Directs PCRET To Ensure Quality Of Renewable Energy Products

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Shibli directs PCRET to ensure quality of renewable energy products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday directed Pakistan Council for Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) to develop a mechanism for ensuring the quality of renewable energy products being imported in the country, especially PV panels. He added that import of sub standard products must be discouraged in order to protect the interests of consumers.

He said this while chairing a briefing by the PCRET at the Ministry of Science and Technology. Representatives of the private sector were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister emphasized that it is the right of the consumers to be fully informed regarding the quality and standard of products being sold to them.

He was briefed that PCRET has started working on establishing a state of the art lab for quality and standard testing of PV panels.

The federal minister stated that all possible efforts should be made to harness the potential of all forms of renewable energy in the country. He highlighted that Pakistan is endowed with potential renewable energy resources such as wind, solar, hydro, and biomass.

He added that these resources have the capacity to be major contributors to future energy production matrix and the sustainable energy development of the country.

He also directed PCRET to make a commercialisation central part of its mandate and to start working on pilot projects which could play a tangible role in the socio-economic development of the country.

