UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Directs PCRWR To Work On Pilot Project For Water Conservation In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Shibli directs PCRWR to work on pilot project for water conservation in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday directed the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) to start work on a pilot project for water conservation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday directed the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) to start work on a pilot project for water conservation in Islamabad.

The minister issued the directive while chairing a meeting here regarding the issues related to water conservation in the country.

PCRWR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) members Asjad Imtiaz and Zahid Abbass, and a representative of International Water Management Institute (IWMI) attended the meeting.

It was decided during the meeting that the Ministry of Science and Technology in partnership with IWMI-Pakistan would hold a national conference on emerging water challenges, followed by an international conference.

The conferences would be held within the mandate of PCRWR.

The minister emphasized that the purpose of conferences should be to review water related issues, the existing knowledge and develop a research agenda for future investment in the water sector.

He said groundwater and surface water management was a critical area and the PCRWR should pursue further research in that regard.

He stressed the need for maintaining a data repository to be maintained by the PCRWR.

He said the data of research projects must be translated into policy actions which must contribute in the socio-economic development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Water

Recent Stories

DR Congo volcano aftershocks rattle residents, dam ..

33 seconds ago

Anti-polio campaign to be launched from June 7 in ..

35 seconds ago

Dr. Talat receives "Champion of Change" gold medal ..

36 seconds ago

Belarus Informed Russia Sapega's Detention Term Ex ..

38 seconds ago

UK's Unfriendly Steps Against Russia Over Ryanair ..

5 minutes ago

N'Golo Kante, the quiet and unassuming superstar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.