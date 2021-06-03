UrduPoint.com
Shibli Emphasizes On Making NIE's Role More Effective

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:09 PM

Shibli emphasizes on making NIE's role more effective

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Thursday said that National Institute of Electronics (NIE) can vitally contribute in import substitution by locally developing quality products in accordance with the market requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Thursday said that National Institute of Electronics (NIE) can vitally contribute in import substitution by locally developing quality products in accordance with the market requirements.

The federal minister stated this during his visit to NIE on Thursday where he was briefed in detail regarding the working and initiatives of the institute.

Shibli Faraz said that there are certain gaps in the functionality of NIR, like patent registration, lack of product development and absence of commercial linkages with the industry due to which this institute has not achieved its true potential.

He also reviewed the different products being developed by the institute and took keen interest in numerous initiatives like smart electric metres, smart parking systems and FMCW radars.

