Shibli Expects Retrospection From PPP Leaders On 53rd Founding Day

Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:26 PM

Shibli expects retrospection from PPP leaders on 53rd founding day

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday expressed the hope that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders would have done retrospection on the PPP's 53rd founding day as to how they had confined a federal party to the province of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday expressed the hope that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders would have done retrospection on the PPP's 53rd founding day as to how they had confined a Federal party to the province of Sindh.

The minister, in a tweet, said the people of Sindh were wailing for getting rid of the 'incompetent' gang, which had been imposed on them for the last 12 years. The PPP had probably enacted the 18th Constitutional Amendment the purpose, he asked.

