Shibli Expresses Grief, Concern Over Information Group Officer's Martyrdom In Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Shibli expresses grief, concern over Information Group officer's martyrdom in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday expressed his deep grief and concern over the martyrdom of Information Group Officer Zubaidullah Khan in Waziristan.

In a tweet, he said an first information report (FIR) of the tragic incident had been registered and the law enforcement agencies had been instructed to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

