Shibli Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Shibli expresses grief over loss of precious lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train accident in Ghotki.

In a tweet, the federal minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family members.

He said Prime Minister, Imran Khan has directed the Railway Minister to reach the spot and conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the flaws in the railway safety system.

More Stories From Pakistan

