Shibli Expresses Profound Grief Over Mushahidullah's Demise

Federal Minister for Information, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed profound grief over Senator Mushahidullah Khan's demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed profound grief over Senator Mushahidullah Khan's demise.

In his twitter message, he said the deceased played an important role in upholding the democratic norms in the country.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

