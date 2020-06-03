Shibli Faraz advises people to strictly follow SOPs or else govt may reimpose lockdown

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday appealed to the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the rising cases of coronavirus or else the government would have no option but to enforce the lockdown again

The majority of people were not adopting precautionary measures after easing of restrictions, he regretted while addressing a news conference here flanked with Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib.

The minister said the restrictions were lifted to provide livelihood opportunities to the weaker segments of the society, who had to work daily to feed their children. The government had provided to provide financial support to the disadvantaged segments through various initiatives under the Ehsaas Programme.

Shibli Faraz said the government was pursuing an organized and coordinated strategy to control the spread of pandemic and that was the reason the coronavirus cases were far less than the earlier estimates and the countries of the region.

He said the objective behind relaxing the restrictions was to save the poor from starvation and keep the wheels of economy moving, which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had inherited in a very bad condition. Though the government was able to stabilize the economy but it was again hit badly due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, he added.

Stressing upon the importance of precautionary measures, he said that they protected the people from the pandemic like an umbrella which gave protection from rain.

He expressed condolences on behalf of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the families of victims of coronavirus, including legislators belonging to both sides of the political divide.

About the locusts attack, Shibli Faraz said all the relevant government departments were working in close coordination to address the issue.

He said like COVID-19, a well thought out strategy was being followed to make the fight against the locust swarms successful. The National Locust Control Cell had been established to tackle the issue in coordination of all the stakeholders, and by June 10, 15 planes would be available for spray of pesticides in the locust-hit areas.

Referring to the political situation in the country and the opposition outcry of victimization, the minister dispelled the impression being given by the political opponents, especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif did not attend the National Assembly session summoned on his own demand and skipped the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) hearing for fear of the coronavirus but personally went to the Lahore High Court for seeking bail.

Shehbaz Sharif, he said, was the guarantor when Nawaz Sharif was permitted to go to England for medical treatment and he should now be questioned as to why his elder brother was absconding, who was seen roaming in London.

The PML-N was trying to befool the masses by raising slogans of victimization but the people of Pakistan fully knew that those, who had properties and families abroad, could not be their well wishers.

Making it clear that the accountability process would go continue as it was the motto of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the future belonged to only those parties who believed in serving the public, and not looting and plundering the national wealth like the past rulers.

Shibli Faraz assured that action would be taken against the mafias who held the country's economy hostage for their own vested interests.

