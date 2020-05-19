Shibli Faraz advises Shehbaz Sharif to be patient on his political fate

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif a day before had strongly criticized PTI government over its policies including 5 million houses, NFC Award and 18th Amendment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has urged Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition leader in National Assembly to be patient on his political fate.

Shibli Faraz said opposition parties were struggling hard for re-elections in the country just to avoid accountability process.

He expressed these views in a statement issued to media houses here on Tuesday.

“Shehbaz Sharif should be patient on his political fate,” said Shibli Faraz, adding that he was not doing justice with his post as Opposition leader in National Assembly.

Yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif in an interview to a tv channel strongly criticized the government over its policies, saying that PTI government could not fulfill one of its promises it had made before coming to power.

“Five million houses? Not even 50 bricks have so far been laid down anywhere in the country,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He also discussed NFC Award and 18th amendment during his interview.