UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Advises Shehbaz Sharif To Be Patient On His Political Fate

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:57 PM

Shibli Faraz advises Shehbaz Sharif to be patient on his political fate

Shehbaz Sharif a day before had strongly criticized PTI government over its policies including  5 million houses, NFC Award and 18th Amendment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has urged Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition leader in National Assembly to be patient on his political fate.

Shibli Faraz said opposition parties were struggling hard for re-elections in the country just to avoid accountability process.

He expressed these views in a statement issued to media houses here on Tuesday.

“Shehbaz Sharif should be patient on his political fate,” said Shibli Faraz, adding that he was not doing justice with his post as Opposition leader in National Assembly.

Yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif in an interview to a tv channel strongly criticized the government over its policies, saying that PTI government could not fulfill one of its promises it had made before coming to power.

“Five million houses? Not even 50 bricks have so far been laid down anywhere in the country,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He also discussed NFC Award and 18th amendment during his interview.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Post Media TV Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Woman prisoner says she and other women are forced ..

17 minutes ago

UAE National Happiness Programme launches mental h ..

43 minutes ago

National Literary Circle (NLC) to hold online Mehf ..

4 minutes ago

N. Korea faces 860,000-ton grain shortage: unifica ..

4 minutes ago

Misinformation linking 5G network to COVID-19 "utt ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Suspends Vaccination Under National Immuniz ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.