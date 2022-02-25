Shibli Faraz announces COMSATS University campus in Kohat

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Friday announced to open COMSATS university campus in Kohat to facilitate thousands of students of southern district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Friday announced to open COMSATS university campus in Kohat to facilitate thousands of students of southern district.

In a video message, he said that international standard COMSATS university campus having all facilities and a hostel for students will be inaugurated soon.

He said President Dr. Arif Alvi will inaugurate the university campus soon.

The minister said that with COMSATS university campus in Kohat , now students would not need to travel to other cities for acquiring higher education.