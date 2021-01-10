UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Appreciates Omar Ayub, Team For Restoration Of Electricity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Shibli Faraz appreciates Omar Ayub, team for restoration of electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said that Minister for Energy Omar Ayub and his team which worked hard had the credit for restoration of power in different parts of the country.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said that Omar Ayub himself monitored the situation throughout the night, and the problem was overcome with strenuous efforts.

The minister said that in the past, no attention was paid to the power transmission system, which was now being improved.

