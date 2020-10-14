UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Appreciates Performance Of PEMRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:25 PM

Shibli Faraz appreciates performance of PEMRA

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday appreciated performance of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and expressed hope that it would further bring about improvements in its working with the passage of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday appreciated performance of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and expressed hope that it would further bring about improvements in its working with the passage of time.

Speaking to media at PEMRA Headquarters, he said PEMRA had established a high quality mechanism for the monitoring of electronic media.

He said the cooperation and collaboration between the Ministry of Information and PEMRA was very important. The contacts between the two entities was imperative for sharing of experiences and exchange of information, he added.

He said PEMRA was fulfilling its obligations in an appropriate manner, adding communication of credible and verified information to the public was vital and the Ministry of Information would continue its efforts in this regard.

The minister said the content, in line with culture and religious values and national and public interest, should be promoted.

He was optimistic that PEMRA would perform its duties with sincerity and honesty in future and upto the satisfactions of all stakeholders and the public as well.

He urged PEMRA management to resolve complaints of the public.

Earlier, Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig briefed the minister about the working of theorganization. The minister also visited the monitoring center of PEMRA.

