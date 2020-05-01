Shibli Faraz asks Bilawal to avoid politics on COVID-19

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday asked Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to avoid doing politics over the issue of COVID-19, saying, a collective response was required to combat the pandemic

Talking to a private news channel, he said the relief packages announced by the federal government were for the whole country rather any specific province or area.

He said the the deserving families from across the country including Sindh were getting an amount of Rs 12,000 each transparently under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Commenting on the Sindh government's steps regarding coronavirus, the minister said that the PPP's government in Sindh had failed in implementation of its decision of lockdown properly as the people could be witnessed roaming in streets freely.

He said the government has given the concept of smart lockdown keeping in view the difficulties of the daily wagers and laborers from the impacts of coronavirus, adding, the country was not in a position to afford a complete lockdown due to its economic situation.

The minister said the federal government had handled the issue of COVID-19 better than many other countries despite having lot of challenges including the economic.

Replying to a question, he said improvement in health sector was responsibility of provincial governments after the passage of 18th amendment.