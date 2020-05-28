UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Asks Maryam Nawaz Not To Associate Hard Work Of A Generation For Making Pakistan A Nuclear Nation With Her

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to associate hard work of a generation for making Pakistan a nuclear nation with her

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Pakistan had the honour of becoming the only nuclear power in the Islamic world on this day.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistan's nuclear power was the guarantor of the safety and security of the country and its people.

The Minister said that national dignity and integrity was paramount for the nation which stood united for its defense and development of the country.

He asked Maryam Nawaz not to associate the hard work and efforts of a generation that made Pakistan a nuclear power with her family.

The nation was aware of those who leave their workers alone and run away from the field every time, he said adding those who could not remain faithful to their narrative, how could they be expected to fulfill promises made with the people.

The loyalty of the PML- N leadership was not with soil but with money.

Manifestations of their loyalty could be seen all over the world in the form of Avanfield and other properties.

Shibli Faraz said that the nation will never forgive those who ruin the future of the nation's children and make their own children's lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Nuclear Money Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ethiopian President on Na ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s dynamism helps it beat the ..

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Azerbaijan President on R ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.