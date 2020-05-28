Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear tests with her family

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz has earlier paid tribute to her father, saying that he took the daring step to make Pakistan an invincible state through nuclear tests in 1998.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) In quick response to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s statement regarding nuclear tests by the government of her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has asked her not to link generation’s efforts with her family.

Taking to twitter, Shibli Faraz said that it was distinction of Pakistan that it became the first ever nuclear power in the Islamic world on this day.

“Atomic power guarantees the security of Pakistan and its people,” he said, adding that they were united in the defense and development of Pakistan,” said the minister.

Pakistan is observing Yaum-e-Takbeer Day to celebrate 22nd anniversary of nuclear tests conducted on the same day in 1998.

He asked Maryam Nawaz not to link a generation’s efforts for making Pakistan a nuclear power with her own family.

“People of Pakistan know that who left the country by ignoring his own workers in trouble. How those who could not stay loyal their stance could defend the people?,” said Shibli in his tweet.

He also said that people would never forget all those who compromised the future of nation’s children to settle their own lives.

Maryam Nawaz earlier said that it was her father who took the daring step by making Pakistan nuclear state. Nawaz Sharif sacrificed a lot for the sake of the country and still was sacrificing for it.