Shibli Faraz Asks Opposition Not To Play With People's Lives For Petty Politics,personal Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:34 PM

Shibli Faraz asks Opposition not to play with people's lives for petty politics,personal gains

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked the Opposition not to play with the lives of people for the sake of petty political and personal gains

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked the Opposition not to play with the lives of people for the sake of petty political and personal gains.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif's speech in the National Assembly was a manifestation of complete ignorance of the regional and global situation in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, he said in a statement.

Khawaja Asif's speech was a collection of contradictions and an attempt to distort the facts, he added.

"Political magicians" could not mislead the people by using the forum of Parliament as previous regimes have destroyed national institutions and made them directionless, Shibli said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, following his reformation agenda, had set the direction of the country on the path of prosperity and development and all the challenges were being handled accordingly.

The people of Pakistan, he said, were conscious and those who prioritized personal interests over national interests could no longer befool the people.

He lamented that the Opposition was playing politics instead of giving positive suggestions to tackle the crisis. whereas, Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was taking all possible steps to protect the nation from coronavirus pandemic and save it from hunger.

