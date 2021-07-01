UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Asks Opposition To Speak Out On National Issues

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Shibli Faraz asks opposition to speak out on national issues

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked opposition parties to speak out on the national issues and invite them to sit with government on the issue of Electronic Voting machine (EVM) to restore elections' credibility.

"PM Imran Khan is determined to put in place reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy", he said while talking to a private news channel.

"We want technology based elections to ensure complete fairness and transparency in the next general as well as local bodies elections", he added.

Replying to a question, minister said the government is striving to protect the rights of people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli said the PTI government is working on multiple reforms, including social, legal, constitutional and electoral one.

He said Pakistan's economic indicators are getting better day by day, adding ,Pakistan was heading towards the right path under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the fruitful policies aimed at bringing people out of poverty.

Minister for Science said that our export has also witnessed a high increase during the current year amid the COVID-19 pandemic which showed the investors trust in the government policies.

