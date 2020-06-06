UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Asks Political Parties To Avoid Blame Game On Coronavirus Handling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday asked political parties especially the opposition to act responsibly and avoid blame game on tackling of the challenge of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday asked political parties especially the opposition to act responsibly and avoid blame game on tackling of the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing media along with Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, he said unfortunately some political parties were indulging in political point scoring on the issue of coronavirus.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was part and parcel of decision making process in the National Coordination and Operation Centre (NCOC), but he had the habit of issuing baseless statements later, adding the opposition could not digest the way the PTI government had handed the crisis.

He said Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari also during a press conference today had made baseless allegations against the Federal government which was an effort to mislead the masses.

The minister said with the grace of Allah Almighty and the sagacious policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's tackling of the outbreak of coronavirus was far better than many advanced countries having robust economies and modern healthcare systems.

Shibli Faraz said the government had adopted a comprehensive roadmap to handle the coronavirus challenge which was being appreciated at world level.

He said the government had adopted the policy of saving lives as well as the protecting the vulnerable segments of the society from hunger and starvation, adding despite economic constraints, the government gave a mammoth stimulus package of Rs 1.2 trillion to provide cushion and support to every segment of the society affected by the contagion.

He said NCOC had been chalking out efficient strategies all the time to meet the challenge. All the stakeholders including medical experts and chief ministers of the provinces were part of the NCOC which had been collecting and monitoring data on daily basis and formulating future line of action, he added.

The minister said every loss of human life due to the pandemic was regrettable but so far the loss of lives and number of patients in Pakistan were far less than the estimates of the experts which was manifestation of the success of the policy adopted by the government.

