Shibli Faraz Blames Past Governments For Ignoring Karachi

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:34 AM

Shibli Faraz blames past governments for ignoring Karachi

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday blamed the past governments for keeping their eyes closed on Karachi's chronic issues and vouched to restore the lost glory of Pakistan's biggest metropolitan city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday blamed the past governments for keeping their eyes closed on Karachi's chronic issues and vouched to restore the lost glory of Pakistan's biggest metropolitan city.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said, country's economy was declining and the inflation was at its peak, when the government of Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power.

He blamed Sindh government for not paying due attention to Karachi's basic and minor problems.

He said that green buses project would be fruitful for the citizens of Karachi city and federal government would release more funds for its development.

To a question, the minister strongly condemned the trend to defame prominent and political personalities on the social media through an immoral viral videos.

Responding to another question about increasing poverty, the minister said that due to Covid-19, the inflation was increased across the globe and most of the businesses were slowed down.

The minister said that development funds were released to Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pukhtunkhaw's backward areas to address the issues on urgent basis.

