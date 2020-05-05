UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz, British HC For Augmenting Collaboration In Information, Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Shibli Faraz, British HC for augmenting collaboration in information, media

`:Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Monday emphasized for efforts to augment existing collaboration between the two countries in the field of information and media.

Christian Turner who called on Senator Shibli Faraz had a detailed exchange of views with him on greater efforts at creating mass awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic to effect behavioral change that could help combat the fatal disease.

The High Commissioner said that employing effective communication strategy was a pre-requisite for behavioral change which could greatly help combat the scourge of COVID-19.

Expressing his agreement to the notion, the Information Minister said that it would be discussed and analysed, and views would be shared with the British High Commission. He said coronavirus was an international challenge which needed global response.

The minister said that public messaging campaigns had been undertaken through all forms of media to create mass awareness about adopting the required preventive measures.

Turner briefed the minister in regards to the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom and said that safety of the people was the topmost priority of the government in view of seriousness of the situation created by the pandemic.

He said that British scientists and medical experts were making concerted efforts for developing the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

The minister observed that Pakistan and Great Britain enjoyed cordial relations and expressed the hope these would attain further vitality with joint efforts of both sides.

Shibli Faraz said that the government firmly believed in free and independent media and he himself hailed from a family which was staunch advocate of freedom of expression.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Information Minister Exchange United Kingdom Christian Family Media All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

35 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.