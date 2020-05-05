Shibli Faraz, British HC for augmenting collaboration in information, media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

`:Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Monday emphasized for efforts to augment existing collaboration between the two countries in the field of information and media.

Christian Turner who called on Senator Shibli Faraz had a detailed exchange of views with him on greater efforts at creating mass awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic to effect behavioral change that could help combat the fatal disease.

The High Commissioner said that employing effective communication strategy was a pre-requisite for behavioral change which could greatly help combat the scourge of COVID-19.

Expressing his agreement to the notion, the Information Minister said that it would be discussed and analysed, and views would be shared with the British High Commission. He said coronavirus was an international challenge which needed global response.

The minister said that public messaging campaigns had been undertaken through all forms of media to create mass awareness about adopting the required preventive measures.

Turner briefed the minister in regards to the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom and said that safety of the people was the topmost priority of the government in view of seriousness of the situation created by the pandemic.

He said that British scientists and medical experts were making concerted efforts for developing the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

The minister observed that Pakistan and Great Britain enjoyed cordial relations and expressed the hope these would attain further vitality with joint efforts of both sides.

Shibli Faraz said that the government firmly believed in free and independent media and he himself hailed from a family which was staunch advocate of freedom of expression.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and other senior officials were present in the meeting.