Shibli Faraz Calls For Precaution To Contain Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday emphasized on the need of prevention to contain spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a tweet, the minister said the formula that prevention is better than cure will have to be adopted to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

"We will have to prove that we are a responsible nation, not a crowd", he remarked.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the golden principles of the Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's faith, unity and discipline would have to be followed.

