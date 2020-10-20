UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Calls On CM KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz here Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest with special focus on KP Government's reforms and development projects and its effective publicity for awareness of masses.

For this purpose, both of them agreed for better coordination between Federal and Provincial Ministries of Information for effective publicity of the Government projects and reforms initiated in KP for the wellbeing and socioeconomic development of people.

Shibli Faraz said a record number of people welfare projects have been completed in KP during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government.

He said projects and reforms initiated by the PTI Government in KP for welfare of people were highly praiseworthy, which need to be highlighted at national level.

During the meeting, emphasis were given on accelerating the process of payment of outstanding amount under advertisements head to the media houses.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said media related problems would be addressed on priority basis.

