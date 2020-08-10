Shibli Faraz condemns Chaman blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday strongly condemned the blast in Chaman.

In a tweet, the minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the evil elements were against the development and stability of Balochistan.