Shibli Faraz condoles demise of senior journalist, two radio professionals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thussday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of senior journalist Fakhruddin.

In a statement, the minister also expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Radio urdu newscaster Huma Zafar and engineer Muhammad Ashfaq.

He said along with doctors, nurses and medical staff, the media was also playing a leading role in the fight against coronavirus .

He saluted the proud heroes of the nation who were martyred while performing their duty of service to the nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest them in eternal peace and grant courageto their families to bear their loss with fortitude.