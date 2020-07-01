UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Congratulates Pakistan's First Female Lieutenant General Nigar Gohar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:19 PM

Shibli Faraz congratulates Pakistan's first female Lieutenant General Nigar Gohar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday congratulated first female Pakistani lieutenant general Nigar Gohar. Tagging a news item from an English daily, the minister said in a tweet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday congratulated first female Pakistani lieutenant general Nigar Gohar. Tagging a news item from an English daily, the minister said in a tweet: "Congratulations to first female Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

Proud of women of our nation".

The announcement of her promotion as lieutenant general was made by DG ISPR yesterday who also said that the officer has also been appointed as the first female surgeon general of the Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Women From

Recent Stories

Mainland China shares end higher

2 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 01 ..

2 minutes ago

OIC: $3,998 Million in Development Aid to Lebanon

22 minutes ago

Average Turnout Across Russia for Six Days of Vote ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Seeks Coordination With China on Risk Assessme ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.