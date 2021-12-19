Shibli Faraz' convoy attacked in Dara Adamkhel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The convoy of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz came under in Dara Adamkhel on Sunday.

A Police spokesman said that Shibli Faraz remained safe in the attack, however, his drive and one security guard were injured and shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment.

Unknown people opened firing at his convey and pelted stones in which two person injured seriously, A spokesman added.