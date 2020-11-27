UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Criticises Opposition's Irresponsible Attitude During Second Wave Of Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Shibli Faraz criticises opposition's irresponsible attitude during second wave of pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday criticized the opposition for its irresponsible behavior despite second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the opposition to stop playing with the lives of the masses for personal gains.

The minister said that people have rejected the the opposition parties and small rallies were a proof.

He said that they have neither the same destination, nor the same thinking. "Passengers from opposite directions do not reach the destination", he remarked.

