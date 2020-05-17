Shibli Faraz denies rumours about governor rule in provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday vehemently denied the rumors circulating on the social media regarding imposition of governor rule in the provinces.

Answering a journalist's question, he said it was the propaganda of anti-state elements. The government was making a concerted effort to address the coronavirus outbreak and other issues, but some evil elements were trying to divert its attention by spreading such rumours.