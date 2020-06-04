UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Draws World Attention Towards Sufferings Of Kashmiri Children Due To Indian Atrocities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:56 PM

Shibli Faraz draws world attention towards sufferings of Kashmiri children due to Indian atrocities

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday urged the world community to take notice of oppression suffered by Kashmiri children at the hands of Indian occupation forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday urged the world community to take notice of oppression suffered by Kashmiri children at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

In a tweet on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, the minister said that Indian crimes against humanity including illegal detention and martyrdom of innocent children in Kashmir was a question mark on the world's conscience.

He said that ruthless use of pallet guns by Indian armed forces in the occupied state had deprived innocent children of their eyesight.

Shibli Faraz said that inhuman lockdown still persisted in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where innocent children had been enduring rigorous imprisonment along with their families.

The children including toddlers were being deprived of food and medicines, he said adding that the occupation forces should be brought to book for their crimes.

Related Topics

India World Jammu

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

2 hours ago

Demand for Kid-Sized Face Masks to Long Outpace Su ..

4 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 8124 ar ..

4 minutes ago

Five die, one injures in Musakhel firing

4 minutes ago

Libya's Government of National Accord Does Not Int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.