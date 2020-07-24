Shibli Faraz expresses concern over prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the prolonged detention of Asiya Andrabi, a female leader of the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination, was a matter of grave concern.
In a tweet, he said the imprisonment of a weak and sick Muslim woman on the basis of political ideology was a reflection of the imperialist mentality of the Indian state. "We demand her immediate release", he said.