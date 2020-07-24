Shibli Faraz expresses concern over prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the prolonged detention of Asiya Andrabi, a female leader of the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination, was a matter of grave concern

In a tweet, he said the imprisonment of a weak and sick Muslim woman on the basis of political ideology was a reflection of the imperialist mentality of the Indian state. "We demand her immediate release", he said.