Shibli Faraz Expresses Concern Over Prolonged Detention Of Kashmiri Leader Asiya Andrabi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Shibli Faraz expresses concern over prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the prolonged detention of Asiya Andrabi, a female leader of the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination, was a matter of grave concern

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the prolonged detention of Asiya Andrabi, a female leader of the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination, was a matter of grave concern.

In a tweet, he said the imprisonment of a weak and sick Muslim woman on the basis of political ideology was a reflection of the imperialist mentality of the Indian state. "We demand her immediate release", he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

