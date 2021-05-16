UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Expresses Grief Over Death Of ANP Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:10 PM

Shibli Faraz expresses grief over death of ANP leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The federal minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members through a message received here.

Shibli Faraz prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the family.

Begum Naseem Wali Khan, who passed away on Sunday, was the widow of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan.

