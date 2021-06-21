Shibli Faraz expresses grief over demise of Usman Kakar

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and former Senator Usman Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and former Senator Usman Kakar.

"Late Usman Kakar was a very kind man and a dear friend.

My heart is saddened after hearing the news of his death," the federal minister stated.

Shibli Faraz prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family members.

"Usman Kakar's services in politics and for strengthening democracy will be remembered for a long time," he added.